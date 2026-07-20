Civil defence personnel deployed across Jammu amid flash-flood threat

17:16

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Authorities on Monday deployed civil defence personnel at bridges, rivers and other vulnerable water bodies across Jammu city to prevent people from venturing into flood-prone areas amid forecasts of heavy rainfall and the threat of flash floods.



The personnel have been stationed at key locations to monitor public movement, prevent gatherings near rivers and streams, and spread awareness about weather advisories issued by the authorities.



Deputy Chief Warden, Civil Defence, Vijay Magotra said the deployment was aimed at ensuring public safety as water levels in rivers and streams were rising due to continuous rainfall.



"We have been instructed by the government to make people aware that the water level in rivers is rising significantly. We appeal to everyone, including Amarnath pilgrims and residents, not to go near rivers or streams where there is a possibility of sudden flooding so that no untoward incident takes place," he told reporters in Jammu. -- PTI