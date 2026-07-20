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Chaos at Jantar Mantar as cops lathi-charge CJP protesters

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the Cockroach Janta Party protest site on Monday, eyewitnesses said.

The protesters, including a large number of women, raised slogans against the Centre while proceeding towards Jantar Mantar. 

Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen in the area as police sought to prevent the march from advancing.

There was no immediate official statement from the police on the reported use of force or any detentions. 

Thousands of protesters have gathered at Jantar Mantar despite heavy rain and unprecedented security arrangements across central Delhi.

The Delhi Police sealed several roads leading to Parliament, barricaded the Jantar Mantar protest site from all sides and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while Janpath, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations remained closed as part of security measures.

The police had earlier said no permission had been granted for the proposed march and warned that unauthorised processions towards Parliament would not be allowed.

Despite the restrictions, protesters continued to pour into Jantar Mantar through the morning. The CJP shared photographs and videos on social media showing large crowds at the protest site and posted, "Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today." 

In another post, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a photograph of the Constitution with the message, "Long live the Constitution." 

The CJP appealed to supporters to remain peaceful despite restrictions on movement, saying several metro stations had been closed and many protesters were being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar. -- PTI

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