BEST bus hits road divider in Mumbai; man killed, bus driver, conductor hurt

10:55

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A 65-year-old man was killed and two persons were injured after a BEST bus crashed into a roadside divider on a highway in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Monday morning, officials said.



The accident occurred opposite a hospital on the Sion-Panvel Highway.



The bus belonging to the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into the roadside divider. Bhaskar Raosaheb Pande, who was standing near the divider, suffered injuries. He was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.



The bus driver, Banvari Shriram Prasad Sharma (51), and conductor Vaibhav Waghmare (41) suffered injuries. Both were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, they added.



The police were investigating the cause of the accident.



On July 10, a BEST bus rammed into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri area, leaving as many as eight persons injured, officials earlier said.



On July 8, a person was injured and a few vehicles were damaged when an electric BEST bus hit them in the city's Bhandup area. -- PTI