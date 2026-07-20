Bar clash turns fatal as man sets others on fire in Kerala; one dead, 3 hurt

21:41

One person was killed and three others-including the alleged assailant-suffered burn injuries after a man allegedly poured petrol on a group and set them ablaze following a clash at a bar in Vembayam, police said on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Navas, a native of Thekkada near Vembayam.



According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sunday when Aneesh, who was consuming liquor at the bar, picked a fight with other customers.



He later left the premises but returned about 30 minutes afterwards carrying a bottle filled with petrol, police said.



Aneesh allegedly poured petrol on those present inside the bar and set them on fire, sparking a blaze that engulfed parts of the bar.



Navas sustained more than 80 per cent burn injuries and later succumbed to them at the hospital, police said.



Aneesh suffered burns over more than 60 per cent of his body and remains in critical condition in hospital.



Two other persons sustained burn injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment, police said.



A portion of the bar, including furniture, was gutted in the fire, which was later extinguished by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.



Police have launched an investigation into the incident. -- PTI