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Assam Floods: Army, IAF On Standby

Mon, 20 July 2026
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With the flood situation deteriorating in parts of Upper Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to remain on standby to assist in evacuation and rescue operations if the need arises.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the army and air force have been asked to be prepared to support the civil administration as floodwaters continue to inundate several areas in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

Sarma said he has directed four cabinet ministers -- Ajanta Neog, Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Susanta Borgohain -- to immediately proceed to the affected districts to supervise rescue and relief measures on the ground.

The ministers have been tasked with ensuring that relief operations are carried out effectively and that every affected family receives timely assistance.

'As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, the government of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required,' Sarma said in his post.

'I am monitoring the situation round the clock, and we will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide all possible relief,' he added.

The latest move comes amid a fresh spell of flooding in Upper Assam triggered by heavy rainfall, with the state government intensifying preparedness to prevent loss of life and ensure swift rescue and relief operations in the worst-affected areas.

The administration has kept emergency response teams on alert even as district authorities continue to assess the situation and provide assistance to people affected by the rising waters.

-- Sabir Nishat

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