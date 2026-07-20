Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Assam flood situation worsens; over 1.7 lakh affected across 12 districts

Mon, 20 July 2026
Share:
18:07
File image
File image
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated severely on Monday, with more than 1.7 lakh people affected across 12 districts as incessant rain triggered a fresh rise in the water levels of various rivers, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of people affected jumped from over 57,100 in seven districts on Sunday to more than 1.7 lakh across 30 revenue circles in 12 districts.

The death toll in this year's floods remained at five.

A total of 580 villages are currently inundated, while 10,362.9 hectares of crop area have been damaged, the bulletin said.

Floodwaters have damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in several districts.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat, while its tributaries -- the Buridihing at Khowang, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Dhansiri at Numaligarh -- were also flowing above the danger level. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shabana Azmi joins CJP march, backs demonstration
LIVE! Shabana Azmi joins CJP march, backs demonstration

Centre opens talks with CJP amid Parliament march, clashes
Centre opens talks with CJP amid Parliament march, clashes

A delegation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi amidst widespread protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities....

Clashes, tear gas thwart CJP's march to Parl; several injured
Clashes, tear gas thwart CJP's march to Parl; several injured

Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists attempting to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar, where thousands had gathered to demand accountability over...

Children in uniform to silvers, thousands join CJP stir
Children in uniform to silvers, thousands join CJP stir

Thousands of protesters, including children, students, and the elderly, gathered in central Delhi for the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march towards Parliament. The protest, coinciding with the Monsoon Session, led to clashes...

HC seeks fresh reports on Wangchuk, defers hospital shift plea
HC seeks fresh reports on Wangchuk, defers hospital shift plea

The Delhi High Court is set to hear an appeal by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging a single judge's order that refused to interfere with his ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.