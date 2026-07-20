Assam flood situation worsens; over 1.7 lakh affected across 12 districts

18:07

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The flood situation in Assam deteriorated severely on Monday, with more than 1.7 lakh people affected across 12 districts as incessant rain triggered a fresh rise in the water levels of various rivers, officials said.



According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of people affected jumped from over 57,100 in seven districts on Sunday to more than 1.7 lakh across 30 revenue circles in 12 districts.



The death toll in this year's floods remained at five.



A total of 580 villages are currently inundated, while 10,362.9 hectares of crop area have been damaged, the bulletin said.



Floodwaters have damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in several districts.



The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat, while its tributaries -- the Buridihing at Khowang, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Dhansiri at Numaligarh -- were also flowing above the danger level. -- PTI