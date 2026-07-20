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Amid CJP protest march, Shah meets Dharmendra Pradhan

Mon, 20 July 2026
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14:40
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, as thousands tried to march to Parliament as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest call to demand the former's resignation over alleged examination irregularities.

Officials said Pradhan met Shah at his office in the Parliament House complex. It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

The CJP, led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to demand reforms in the examination system and justice for the affected students.

The outfit had given the call for the "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon session. PTI

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