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5 killed in car-truck collision on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Five persons were killed in a collision between a car and a truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha district early on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 3 am near Virul village, they said.

A container truck carrying ethanol had overturned on the expressway, completely blocking traffic in the Mumbai-to-Nagpur direction.

Subsequently, a truck collided with the rear of a car at the same location.

Five persons were killed in the incident, a police official said. PTI

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