5 killed in car-truck collision on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

09:42

Five persons were killed in a collision between a car and a truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha district early on Monday, police said.



The accident occurred at around 3 am near Virul village, they said.



A container truck carrying ethanol had overturned on the expressway, completely blocking traffic in the Mumbai-to-Nagpur direction.



Subsequently, a truck collided with the rear of a car at the same location.



Five persons were killed in the incident, a police official said. PTI