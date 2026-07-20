4 Indians killed in attack on vessel at Ukraine port: MEA

22:21

A view of the vessel MV Golden Leo after the attack/Reuters/ANI Photo

Four Indian nationals have been killed in an attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo during departure from the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening, while one is critically injured.



The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the death toll in an official statement, noting that at the time of the incident, the vessel had 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indians.



"On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV GOLDEN LEO was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals. As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition," the MEA stated.



The MEA expressed condolences to the bereaved families and stated that India's mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation while assuring assistance to all those affected.



"Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," the MEA said. -- ANI