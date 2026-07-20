27 workers trapped in under-construction tunnel after landslide in Sikkim, rescue ops on

23:55

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About 27 workers are trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak on Monday afternoon, officials said.



District collector Anupa Tamling said the exact number of workers trapped in the Samardung tunnel was still being verified and could be more or less than the current estimate.



The rescue operation has been complicated by the presence of gas inside the tunnel, with several personnel experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers, officials said.



The gas is believed to be naturally emanating from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide, they said.



Tamling said the district administration received the distress call around 3.40 pm, and rescue teams were rushed to the scene.



"It is estimated that 21 workers of contractor Patel Engineering and six of NHPC are stuck in the tunnel. Rescue operations are being carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, district police and the Fire and Emergency Services. A specialised rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal has also joined the operation with gas-protective equipment for rescuers," she said. -- PTI