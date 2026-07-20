10 Companies Enter Rs 1 Trillion Club, 6 Exit

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The number of companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 1 trillion or more rose to 114 in 2026, from 110 in the previous year. Ten companies entered the Rs 1 trillion club, while six exited it during the year.



Companies that entered the club in 2026 include Bharat Forge, Hitachi Energy, Mankind Pharma, Siemens Energy India, Zydus Lifesciences, Groww owner Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Lupin and Marico among others.



Those that exited include Swiggy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IDBI Bank, Ashok Leyland, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hero MotoCorp.



Unlike last year, none of the companies listed so far this year has achieved a market capitalisation of Rs 1 trillion. However, this is likely to change, with the big-ticket public issues of Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange expected to hit the markets later this year.



The sectoral diversity of the Rs 1 trillion club expanded to 42 sectors in 2026 from 40 in 2025.



-- Sundar Sethuraman, Business Standard