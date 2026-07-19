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Won't allow political activities inside hospitals, says Kerala health minister

Sun, 19 July 2026
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12:26
Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan
Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan
Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday hardened his stand against the distribution of free food by political organisations inside government hospitals, saying no political activity would be permitted on hospital premises.

The minister said the UDF government's policy was to ensure that free food for patients and their bystanders was distributed only through community kitchens to be set up in government hospitals.

"The authority inside hospitals rests with the Health Department, not with any political organisation. They can distribute food outside the hospital premises if they want, but inside, the government has the responsibility," Muraleedharan told reporters here.

He said the UDF government would not allow any political party or organisation to carry out activities inside hospital premises under any circumstances.

"Food should not be distributed under party banners or flags. That is wrong and the government will not permit it. If organisations want to help, they can contribute to the community kitchens," he said. -- PTI

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