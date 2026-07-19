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Woman abducted, strangled by boyfriend in Odisha's Sambalpur; held

Sun, 19 July 2026
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A 24-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and strangled by her boyfriend in Odisha's Sambalpur district, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarita Sa, a resident of Kusumi Mahulaguda village in Mahulapali police station area. She worked at a beauty parlour in Kuchinda town and was in a relationship with the accused.

The accused has been identified as Anil Pruseth (27), a resident of Kundaposi village in Kuchinda police station area.

Sa went missing on Thursday, and her family lodged a complaint on Friday accusing Pruseth of abducting and killing her, and disposing of her body.

On the basis of a written complaint from Sa's father, the police detained Pruseth and during investigation, he confessed to the crime, a police officer said.

Based on his statement, recorded in the presence of independent witnesses, the deceased's body was found near the foothills of Badrama forest in Jamankira police station area on Saturday, he said. -- PTI

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