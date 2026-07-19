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Wangchuk's wife moves HC to shift him private hospital

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike./Amit/ANI Photo
Activist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike./Amit/ANI Photo
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife has said she has moved the Delhi high court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility, and will seek an urgent hearing on her plea on Sunday.

Asserting that she has "lost faith" in the hospital, Gitanjali J Angmo said she wants to move the activist out of Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility of her choice before his health further deteriorates.

Angmo, in her petition before the high court, said despite repeated requests, the Safdarjung authorities disclosed "only selective information" to her, and their refusal to let Wangchuk shift to another hospital has prevented an "independent verification of his medical condition".

Expressing "dire concern" over her husband's health, Angmo said she is "aggrieved by the clandestine and completely opaque nature" of the medical intervention, despite Wangchuk's vital parameters being stable when he was removed from the protest site.

She added that the high court's July 16 order to authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and medically intervene, if necessary, was passed ex-parte, and that the police forcibly removed the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar on Saturday by taking "colourable advantage" of the direction in the absence of any medical emergency.

"There existed no medical emergency or other circumstance warranting such abrupt and coercive intervention. The forcible removal was neither medically necessitated nor legally justified and constitutes a manifest infringement of Shri Sonam Wangchuk's fundamental rights," the petition filed through lawyers Bahuli Sharma, Susan Maria Mathew, Ridhi Arora, Suryaansh Kishan Razdan and Yoshit Jain states.

The plea also alleged that there is a "discrepancy" in Wangchuk's potassium levels in the test done by Safdarjung and by "an independent agency at the behest of the Petitioner". -- PTI

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