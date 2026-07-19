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Wangchuk being given required intervention: Hospital

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk is being given the 'required medical intervention' at the Safdarjung Hospital here and a team of experts is closely monitoring his condition as his blood parameters remain marginally altered due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, the hospital said on Sunday.

This comes a day after the hospital had stated that Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all medications despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert, while his family is yet to provide consent for the recommended medical intervention.

Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts".

"The treating teams of doctors from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications that may arise despite his currently stable condition," the hospital said.

"Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical status, including his blood parameters, is being continuously monitored," it said.

Wangchuk and the three activists from AISA have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in NEET and deaths of students linked to the controversy. -- PTI

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