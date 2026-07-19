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US issues worldwide travel caution amid tensions

Sun, 19 July 2026
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The United States Department of State on Saturday issued a worldwide travel caution for American citizens, citing heightened tensions in West Asia and warning of a complex security environment with the potential for unforeseen escalation amid the heightened military operation from both the US and Iranian sides in the region.

In a statement, the State Department advised Americans across the world, particularly those in West Asia, to exercise increased caution and stay informed about rapidly evolving security developments.

"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the advisory said.

The department urged US citizens in the region to closely monitor the news for breaking developments and follow security guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

"We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution," the statement added.

The advisory also warned that flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures could disrupt travel, as regional tensions continue to affect aviation operations.

In addition, the State Department noted that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted in the past and cautioned that groups supportive of Iran could target US interests overseas.

"US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the statement read.

The development comes as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and maritime security over the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes.  -- ANI

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