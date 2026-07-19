Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US forces redirect 5 commercial vessels, disable 1

Sun, 19 July 2026
Share:
10:16
image
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday stated that American forces have redirected five commercial vessels and disabled one vessel after the resumption of a naval blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said US naval forces were continuing to enforce the blockade operations, with the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conducting operations in the Arabian Sea.

"USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk flies nearby. American forces continue to strictly enforce the ongoing naval blockade against Iran. As of July 18, CENTCOM has redirected 5 commercial vessels and disabled 1," CENTCOM said.

On Wednesday, CENTCOM said that the American forces disabled an empty oil tanker travelling towards an Iranian port after the vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings while attempting to violate a naval blockade imposed on the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15 by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

"U.S. forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf," CENTCOM said.

According to the US military command, its forces observed the Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting through international waters towards Iran's Kharg Island. The commercial vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade.

"A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing Hellfire missiles into the ship's smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran," CENTCOM added.

This comes after the US military resumed naval blockade measures against vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas on Tuesday.

The development comes as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and maritime security over the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wangchuk being given required intervention: Hospital
LIVE! Wangchuk being given required intervention: Hospital

US launches 'new airstrikes' after Iran kills 2 soldiers
US launches 'new airstrikes' after Iran kills 2 soldiers

The United States has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in response to a deadly attack in Jordan that claimed the lives of two American service members, aiming to curb Tehran's...

IV fluids, nutritional support must for Wangchuk: Doctor
IV fluids, nutritional support must for Wangchuk: Doctor

A senior doctor at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has stated that administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential for activist Sonam Wangchuk, warning that his condition could become critical if his ongoing hunger...

Sindhu Routs Akane Yamaguchi In Final To Win Japan Open Title
Sindhu Routs Akane Yamaguchi In Final To Win Japan Open Title

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu secured her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open, defeating local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games.

Kylian Mbappe is World Cup's all-time leading scorer
Kylian Mbappe is World Cup's all-time leading scorer

France striker Kylian Mbappe has become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals, surpassing Lionel Messi's 21 goals, after netting twice in France's third-place play-off match against England.