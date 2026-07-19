Two sustain gunshot injuries in Patna village, accused at large

20:22

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Two persons were injured in a firing incident in Bihar's Patna district on Sunday, the police said.



The incident took place at Chhihattar village within Maner police station limits.



"Maner police received information about a firing and assault incident in the village. A police team went to the spot for verification and necessary action. It was found that two persons, identified as Sandeep Kumar and Rudal Kumar, sustained gunshot injuries," city SP (West) Sanket Kumar told reporters.



He said efforts were on to identify the accused, who would be traced and arrested soon.



The injured were admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment, a police official said, adding that their condition was not immediately known.



The SP said that the law and order situation is now under control at the spot.



The motive behind the violence is not clear yet, officials said.