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TMC rebel Sukhendu Sekhar Roy to take oath as BJP Rajya Sabha MP tomorrow

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Former TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy is set to take the oath as a BJP Rajya Sabha MP in the national capital on Monday.

"I am going to Delhi as I have to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP tomorrow..." Roy told reporters.

The oath-taking ceremony comes after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, along with former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 9 in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya at the party office in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Welcoming the three leaders into the party, Bhattacharya said they had reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "This is a joyous occasion for us, and the entire BJP is delighted. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and as its state President, I--along with our workers, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the entire cabinet, and our whole organisation--welcome these three individuals wholeheartedly and with great happiness." -- ANI

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