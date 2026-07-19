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Teacher suspended after Class 2 student locked up inside classroom in UP

Sun, 19 July 2026
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19:26
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A Class 2 student was inadvertently locked up inside a classroom at a primary school Jaunpur leading to the suspension of an assistant teacher responsible for the error, an official said on Sunday.

District basic education officer Sameer has suspended assistant teacher Krishna Kumari in connection with the incident that took place on Friday at a primary school in the Banpurva area of Pariyanv gram panchayat under Sirkoni block of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, the official said.

Block Education Officer of Mungra Badshahpur has been appointed to probe the incident, he said.

On Friday, a video circulated on social media platforms showing the student locked up inside the classroom, appearing helpless as he was seen through the window.

It was discovered that the school staff had unwittingly left him locked inside and departed.

Upon seeing the crying child, villagers rang up the school staff, who returned after about an hour-and-a-half, unlocked the door and brought him out. -- PTI

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