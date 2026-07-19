Second drone recovered within a week in J-K's Samba

10:15

A drone was recovered by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, marking the second such recovery in the border district within a week, officials said on Sunday.



The recovery has prompted intensified surveillance and investigation by security agencies amid continued efforts to thwart cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts, the officials said.



They said the suspected Pakistani drone was seized by the troops of the Territorial Army from Sangar fields in Purmandal area late Saturday night.



The drone has been sent for forensic examination to determine its origin, technical specifications, and whether it was used for any cross-border activity, the officials said.



Earlier on July 14, a drone was seized from an open field near Devak village. -- PTI