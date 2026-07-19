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Ram Temple Trust to meet on July 22

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Amid the ongoing Ram temple donation embezzlement row, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a second meeting this month, on July 22.

According to Trust general secretary Krishna Mohan, a special meeting has been scheduled at 3 pm in the Ram temple complex, followed by the regular Trust meeting at 4 pm at Maniram Chawni, the premises of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das.

As per the agenda circulated by Krishna Mohan in a letter to the trustees on July 7, the July 22 meeting will take up confirmation of proceedings of the July 6 meeting as well as the special meeting at 3 pm the same day.

The trustees will also discuss the reconstitution of various committees in accordance with the Trust's rules and deliberate on the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the donation theft, if it is available by then. -- PTI

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