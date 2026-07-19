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Oppn stages walkout at all party meet over rebel TMC MPs

Sun, 19 July 2026
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TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks to media after a symbolic walk-out at all party meet in New Delhi on Sunday./ANI on X
TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks to media after a symbolic walk-out at all party meet in New Delhi on Sunday./ANI on X
The entire opposition on Sunday staged a symbolic walk out from the all-party meeting convened here ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session to protest against the invitation extended to rebel TMC MPs.

The opposition also protested against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decisions on the rebel TMC lawmakers, allowing them separate seats in the House and merger of the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Opposition decided to walk out of all-party meeting to protest the Speaker's decision on rebel MPs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT)," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters at Parliament House complex where the meeting is underway.

CPM leader John Brittas said the invitation to rebel TMC MPs to the all-party meet was a "miscarriage of justice".

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