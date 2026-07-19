Omar to return to Jammu amid heavy rain in region

09:56

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that he will cut short his stay in Delhi and return to Jammu on Sunday afternoon in view of the worsening situation across parts of the division following heavy rains.



Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Jammu division, especially Rajouri.



Officials said Rajouri town was hit by flash floods following incessant overnight rainfall, forcing hundreds of residents to move to safer locations as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas.



In a post on X, Abdullah said he would personally monitor the situation on the ground.



'In light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department and the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division, I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground,' the chief minister said.



'Since first light this morning I've been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I've been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods,' he said.



Abdullah also stated that the National Conference's planned statehood protest in Delhi on July 20 will continue as scheduled under the leadership of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. -- PTI