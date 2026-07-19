No police okay for CJP's Delhi march tomorrow

20:08

Security has been further intensified across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march.



The Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricading and is conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points, sources said on Sunday.



Police sources mentioned that the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march. "We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone," they said.



Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added.



Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said. -- PTI