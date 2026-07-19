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NEET-UG: NTA warns against fake, AI-generated OMR sheets

Sun, 19 July 2026
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory to NEET-UG 2026 candidates and their parents, warning them not to submit fake or AI-generated OMR sheets when raising complaints about score discrepancies.

The warning comes after the NTA reviewed several complaints regarding differences between candidates' expected and declared NEET 2026 scores. During the verification process, the agency found that many of the OMR sheets submitted with complaints appeared to be fake or created using artificial intelligence (AI).

"NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI-generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake/AI-generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant," the agency said in an advisory.

The results for the medical entrance were announced on July 16, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying the exam. 

The NTA cancelled the May 3 exam on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak; the CBI is investigating the matter, and the exam was re-conducted on June 21.  -- PTI

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