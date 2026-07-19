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Modi likely to address media tomorrow ahead of Parl session

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the media at 10:15 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

This development comes ahead of the start of the upcoming Monsoon Session. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on July 20 and will go on till August 13, with a break for Independence Day celebrations before the Houses reconvene if required.

In the upcoming session, the Centre is expected to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Secretary General of the Lower House stated in a bulletin.

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

The Bill has become a major issue of contention ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, as the state houses a major Christian population and several NGOs and organisations drawing funds under the FCRA. -- ANI

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