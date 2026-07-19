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Meghalaya shuts educational institutes on Monday for FIFA World Cup final

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on Monday, allowing students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The announcement comes amid widespread enthusiasm for the tournament, with the state witnessing a strong response to the CM fan parks set up at a parking lot in Shillong, as well as in Jowai and Tura, for live screening of the matches.

The initiative also drew global attention after FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently shared a post on social media highlighting Meghalaya's football celebrations.

"I have decided that tomorrow, Monday, will be a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges," Sangma said in a video statement on Sunday. -- PTI

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