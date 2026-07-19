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LS Speaker appeals to all parties for smooth conduct of Monsoon Session

Sun, 19 July 2026
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21:18
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
A day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament commences, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday appealed to all parties to extend their full cooperation to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings so that issues concerning people can be discussed comprehensively and productively.

Chairing a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Birla also emphasised the importance of constructive deliberations, meaningful participation and adherence to the highest parliamentary traditions.

The Speaker appealed to all parties to cooperate for a smooth and orderly session so that issues concerning people can be discussed in a comprehensive and productive manner, an official aware of the deliberations of the meeting said.

Birla also invited representatives from all political parties to the Lok Sabha to put forward their views on issues of public interest.

At the meeting, members representing the government and the opposition parties exchanged their views on the legislative and other businesses proposed to be taken up during the session. -- PTI

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