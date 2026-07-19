LIVE! Speeding Porsche rams into car on Mumbai's coastal road

18:17

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A speeding Porsche crashed into a road divider and hit another car on Mumbai's Coastal Road after the driver lost control of the vehicle on Sunday morning, police said.



A minor girl travelling in the other car sustained injuries in the accident that occurred around 8.30 am, while the driver of the luxury vehicle escaped with no serious harm as the airbags deployed in time, an official said.



He said a case has been registered against the driver, Vijay Pandey, under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.



Preliminary investigation suggests the Porsche driver lost control, crashing the vehicle into the divider and hitting another car, the official said.



The incident has come days after a car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel, triggering panic among motorists. Several vehicles were stranded behind the burning car on the afternoon of July 15. -- PTI