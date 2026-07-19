J-K LG Manoj Sinha reviews flood situation in Rajouri, Poonch

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts following incessant rains and flash floods that have caused loss of lives and significant damage to property.



The Lieutenant Governor expressed deep grief over the casualties and directed the administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.



Taking to X, LG Manoj Sinha stated, "I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods."



Highlighting the ongoing rescue operations, the LG stated that multiple agencies are working in coordination to assist those stranded.



"In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritising immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates," he added.



The LG expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the natural calamity, particularly in the Haveli and Surankote areas of Poonch and parts of Rajouri. -- ANI