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Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael get married

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Actor Jennifer Winget
Actor Jennifer Winget
Actor Jennifer Winget has tied the knot with  businessman William Ishmael.

The actor, known for projects such as Beyhadh and Saraswatichandra, shared the news with a video post on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured a series of pictures. The slide in the video read, "Ladies and Gentlemen, will you stand? Officially introducing you to my husband, Will." 

It was followed by another slide which featured a picture of the rings and had "Just married" written over it.

Winget wore a white off-shoulder corset dress, and Ishmael opted for a blue suit with a white waistcoat. "and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael," read the caption. 

The actor was previously married to Karan Singh Grover. The duo tied the knot in 2012, but announced their divorce in 2014. 

She last featured on screen in 2024 in "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani". The series featured her alongside Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh. It was created by Aniruddha Rajderkar and Bhavna Sresth. -- PTI

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