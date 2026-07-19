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IMA suspends Monday strike as HC stays Sena leader's bail

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre seen arguing with the doctors before the alleged assault./X
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre seen arguing with the doctors before the alleged assault./X
The Indian Medical Association Maharashtra has announced the suspension of its scheduled strike on July 20 against the assault on doctors and medical staff at a civic hospital, a day after the Bombay high court stayed the bail granted to accused Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre. 

However, the medical fraternity has issued a stern ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning of an indefinite statewide strike starting August 9 if their pending demands regarding the safety of doctors are not accepted.

Following the violent assault on doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Maharashtra had announced a 24-hour statewide suspension of routine medical services on July 20. 

A court in Thane district on July 14 granted bail to Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).  -- PTI

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