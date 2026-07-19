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Himachal on high alert as MeT issues red warning for heavy rainfall

Sun, 19 July 2026
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All departments are on high alert in Himachal following a red alert warning issued by the Shimla meteorological office predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places in four to five districts for Monday and Tuesday.

The MeT office on Sunday issued a red warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Monday (July 20) and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Tuesday (July 21).

Flash floods triggered by rains blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road near the ITBP camp at Mastarang in the Rakchham area of Kinnaur district on Saturday evening, causing extensive damage and soil erosion along the ravine. No loss of life has been reported so far, officials said.

Light to heavy rains lashed parts of the state, and Dharamshala received 82.2 mm of rain since Saturday evening, followed by Kangra 57.9 mm, Paonta Sahib 33 mm, Palampur 27.1 mm, Bhattiyat 22.2 mm and Jot 20 mm.

Very heavy rains imply rainfall between 115.6 and 204.5 mm, while extremely heavy rains indicate rainfall over 204.5 mm in a day.

A red alert was sounded in July and August 2023, when heavy monsoon rains caused massive destruction in the state and left more than 550 people dead. -- PTI

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