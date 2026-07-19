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HC refuses to interfere with Wangchuk treatment at Safdarjung

Sun, 19 July 2026
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The Delhi high court on Sunday refused to interfere with activist Sonam Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital here.

Justice Mini Pushkarna said no interim order was required at this stage on a petition by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, seeking permission to shift him to a private facility. The petition will be heard next on July 24.

In a special hearing held on Sunday, Justice Pushkarna said Safdarjung doctors were closely monitoring the fasting activist, and it could not be said that any force was being used against him in violation of his bodily integrity.

The judge also said the government's removal of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital cannot be called arbitrary.

Justice Pushkarna further observed that Wangchuk's wife, his brother, and his brother-in-law have been given round-the-clock access to him.

She issued notice to the Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, and the city police on Angmo's plea seeking his transfer to a private facility. -- PTI

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