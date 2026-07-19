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Fourteen stranded people rescued from swollen rivers in Jammu, Rajouri

Sun, 19 July 2026
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At least 14 people stranded in swollen rivers in various parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts were rescued safely on Sunday, officials said.

In a swift and coordinated rescue operation lasting several hours, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued three boys stranded in the River Tawi near Peer Kho Temple in Jammu following a sudden rise in the water level, a police official said.

He said a distress call was received through reliable sources informing that three person, who had gone bathing in the river, were trapped after the water level rose unexpectedly.

All the three -- Randeep Singh and Munish Sharma of Jammu city and their friend Vikas Kumar from Bihar -- were safely rescued and handed over to their families, the official said, urging people to stay away from the banks of the River Tawi, particularly during periods of fluctuating water levels in view of inclement weather forecast for the next four days.

In another successful rescue operation, army troops along with police and SDRF personnel rescued two boys who were found trapped in flooded Dhangri river and another nine stranded persons in Thanamandi area in Rajouri district. -- PTI

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