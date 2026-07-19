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FIFA World Cup final: Maharashtra extends restautant timings till 4 am

Sun, 19 July 2026
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The Maharashtra government has permitted hotels, restaurants and other eateries across the state to remain open until 4 am on Sunday to allow football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. 

The special relaxation has been granted for the night of July 19-20 to accommodate late-night screenings of the title clash. 

The move is expected to benefit hospitality establishments and football enthusiasts, with many venues planning live telecasts of the final.

Kerala and Manipur governments declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday due to the football world cup final.

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