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FIFA World Cup final: Kerala declares holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

Sun, 19 July 2026
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Kerala government declared a holiday on Monday for all schools and higher educational institutions in view of the FIFA World Cup final, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said the decision was taken after considering requests from students who are football enthusiasts and wished to watch the World Cup final on Sunday night.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the holiday for schools through his social media accounts.

"Happy now, children?" the minister wrote.

"Considering the request of students who are football enthusiasts, the Kerala General Education Department has declared a holiday on Monday (July 20) for all schools under the department in view of the FIFA World Cup final to be played after midnight tonight," he said.

State Higher Education Minister Roji M John also announced, in a social media post, a holiday for colleges and professional educational institutions on Monday.

"On the occasion of the FIFA World Cup final, as per the direction of the Chief Minister, a holiday is declared for higher education institutions in Kerala, including professional colleges on Monday," he said. -- PTI

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