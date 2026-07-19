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Father backs Abhijeet Dipke, slams police action on Wangchuk

Sun, 19 July 2026
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23:51
Bhagwanrao Dipke/ANI Photo
Bhagwanrao Dipke/ANI Photo
Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of Cockroach Janta Party president Abhijeet Dipke, has criticised the police action against activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest in Delhi, calling it a "murder of democracy", while expressing concern over his son's decision to launch a hunger strike.

"I received a call from Abhijeet around 9 AM on Friday. Abhijeet said that the police had forcibly removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site and had even silenced him during the process. The protest at Jantar Mantar had been entirely peaceful for several days, with no incidents of violence. Despite this, the police action to end the protest amounted to a 'murder of democracy.' If the government had wished, the Education Minister could have sent a representative for dialogue to find a democratic solution, but this was not done," Bhagwanrao Dipke said.

He said the family was worried as Abhijeet was planning to begin a hunger strike despite suffering from migraine and other health issues.

"Abhijeet is our only son, and he suffers from health issues, including migraine. Therefore, going without food for an extended period would be difficult for him," he said.

Alleging that the Centre was acting in an undemocratic manner, Bhagwanrao Dipke added, "The government is acting in a dictatorial manner rather than a democratic one. The police action was likely taken under orders from higher authorities, and the police themselves were acting under compulsion. If necessary, I would personally travel to Delhi to join the protest." -- ANI

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