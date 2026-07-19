Fake medicine manufacturing unit busted in Uttarakhand, 1 held

20:57

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The Uttarakhand police's Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang involved in the manufacturing spurious allopathic medicines without a valid license, police said on Sunday.



In a joint operation with the Drug Administration Department, the STF raided a factory located in Bazpur, Udham Singh Nagar district.



During the raid, a large quantity of spurious medicines, packaging machines, illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and excise department holograms were seized.



STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh stated that the raid on the 'Kovil Biotech' factory in the Bazpur industrial area revealed that the accused, Dhirendra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, was manufacturing and supplying spurious medicines under the names of several reputed companies (like Steadmed, Macleods, Intas, and Sun Pharma) while operating under the guise of Ayurvedic and food licenses.



Based on information provided by the accused, a large quantity of finished medicines and illicit liquor was also recovered from a warehouse located on National Highway-74, SSP Singh added. -- PTI