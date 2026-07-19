DMK backs women's quota on current LS strength: MP Tiruchi Siva

14:16

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday urged the government to come out with a clear formula on the Constitution amendment bill for providing 33 percent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, asserting that the quota should be given on the current strength of the Lower House.



The issue was raised by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva at the customary all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.



"The DMK is in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill on the current strength in the Lok Sabha, but we want more clarity on the delimitation issue," he told reporters after the meeting.



Siva said the delimitation exercise should not adversely affect the southern states and sought greater clarity from the government.



"If it affects the southern states, it should be put in abeyance for 25 years," Siva said. -- PTI