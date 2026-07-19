Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi man killed in mob attack in Jahangirpuri; 2 cops injured

Sun, 19 July 2026
Share:
17:22
image
A 20-year-old man was killed in a knife attack by a mob in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, with two police head constables suffering injuries while trying to rescue him, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday. A team from the local police station found the victim, Irfan, in an injured state in B block of the locality.

Irfan, a local, was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, head constables Krishan and Sohan Lal were on beat patrol near Kali Mata Mandir when they noticed a group of people assaulting Irfan and rushed to intervene.

"The officers managed to pull Irfan away from the crowd and tried to move him to safety. However, the attackers allegedly chased the policemen, assaulted both of them and once again attacked Irfan with knives," the officer said.

Three juveniles and an adult were apprehended in connection with the attack on Saturday, the police said. PTI

TOP STORIES

England vs India 3rd ODI: Bethell, Duckett 50s put England on top
England vs India 3rd ODI: Bethell, Duckett 50s put England on top

LIVE! IMA suspends Monday strike as HC stays Sena leader's bail
LIVE! IMA suspends Monday strike as HC stays Sena leader's bail

Oppn's symbolic walk-out signals stormy Parl session
Oppn's symbolic walk-out signals stormy Parl session

An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session on Sunday saw the entire opposition staging a symbolic walkout over the invitation to rebel Trinamool Congress MPs and a demand for a discussion on the...

IV fluids, nutritional support must for Wangchuk: Doctor
IV fluids, nutritional support must for Wangchuk: Doctor

A senior doctor at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has stated that administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential for activist Sonam Wangchuk, warning that his condition could become critical if his ongoing hunger...

MP UCC Bill cleared; covers marriage, live-in relations
MP UCC Bill cleared; covers marriage, live-in relations

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, which will be introduced in the state assembly's monsoon session. The proposed legislation, excluding the tribal community, addresses marriage, live-in...