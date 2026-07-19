Court orders deportation of Bangladeshi national illegally residing in Delhi

17:49

A Delhi court has convicted a Bangladeshi national for fraudulently obtaining Indian identity documents and directed that he be deported to his home country after completion of legal formalities, police said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Sabu alias Shabu Sardar, was convicted by a city court on July 18 in a case registered by Paharganj.



According to police, the case stemmed from specific intelligence developed by a team on alleged Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Delhi after assuming false identities.



Acting on the input, police apprehended Sardar from Paharganj.



During the investigation, it was established that he had entered India illegally and had allegedly obtained an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank account and other identity documents by concealing his nationality and using forged credentials.



The investigation team collected documentary, digital and technical evidence, including passport and immigration records and forged identity documents, which established the accused's identity and illegal stay in the country. -- PTI