Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns Rs 47.03 cr at box office

Sun, 19 July 2026
Share:
13:18
image
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has earned Rs 47.03 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of release.

Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on Friday.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 20.76 crore at the domestic box office and went on to earn over Rs 26 crore on the following day. 

The total collection of the film has crossed over USD 200 million at the global box office.

The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wangchuk's wife moves HC to shift him private hospital
LIVE! Wangchuk's wife moves HC to shift him private hospital

Protest erupts over Amazon's data centre plan near Mumbai
Protest erupts over Amazon's data centre plan near Mumbai

Hundreds of Thane residents protested against a proposed Amazon data centre, citing environmental concerns, noise pollution, and excessive water and electricity consumption. Amazon stated compliance with environmental laws, assuring the...

15-day Ken-Betwa stir ends as police clear agitation site
15-day Ken-Betwa stir ends as police clear agitation site

A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development initiatives in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, concluded after police cleared the agitation site and dispersed protesters. While police denied arrests, protesters...

Sindhu Routs Akane Yamaguchi To Win Japan Open Title
Sindhu Routs Akane Yamaguchi To Win Japan Open Title

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu secured her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open, defeating local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games.

Sonam Wangchuk being given required treatment: Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk being given required treatment: Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is receiving medical intervention at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where his condition is being closely monitored by a team of experts. He was forcibly taken to the hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite...