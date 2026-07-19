Amarnath Yatra suspended as J-K braces for heavy rain

10:12

Authorities on Sunday temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes in view of the Met department's forecast of widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.



Officials said no onward movement will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in the Kashmir region, and the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.



"In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from all base camps, including the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims," an official said in Srinagar.



"Updates regarding the resumption of (Amarnath) Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions", he said.



The rain began early Sunday with cloudbursts taking place in the forests of Kashmir.



The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall from July 19 to 23 across Jammu and Kashmir.



So far, more than 3.76 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing yatra. -- PTI