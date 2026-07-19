Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Activist begins fast on Yamuna bank over discharge of untreated waste into river

Sun, 19 July 2026
Share:
19:39
File image
File image
Seeking to draw attention to the pollution in Yamuna in Mathura-Vrindavan, activist Deepak Sharma began a seven-day fast on the riverbank on Sunday and demanded that the government, administration and civic officials take action to stop the discharge of untreated sewage into Yamuna.

Sharma had previously protested by dressing as a cockroach at the Municipal Corporation office. This time, he dressed as Lord Hanuman.

On Sunday, at Vihar Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Vrindavan, Sharma launched his week-long fast and a "peaceful, symbolic protest" against the rising pollution in the river and the discharge of sewage through drains.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "You (Narendra Modi) should take note of the efficient water management systems that have existed in your birthplace (Vadnagar) for 3,000 years.

"A similar system should be implemented to make the Yamuna pollution-free."

He added that despite the issue garnering attention both domestically and internationally, drains from Mathura-Vrindavan continue to discharge untreated waste directly into the Yamuna. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

England vs India 3rd ODI: Duckett goes for 141; England 2 down
England vs India 3rd ODI: Duckett goes for 141; England 2 down

LIVE! Speeding Porsche rams into car on Mumbai's coastal road
LIVE! Speeding Porsche rams into car on Mumbai's coastal road

HC declines plea to shift Wangchuk to private hospital
HC declines plea to shift Wangchuk to private hospital

The Delhi High Court has refused to allow activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility, stating that doctors are closely monitoring him and his removal from Jantar Mantar was not arbitrary. The...

IMA suspends Monday strike as HC stays Sena leader's bail
IMA suspends Monday strike as HC stays Sena leader's bail

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra has suspended its planned July 20 strike following the Bombay High Court's intervention in a doctor assault case. However, the medical fraternity has issued a strong warning to the...

Rajya Sabha MPs' expenses soar to Rs 262 cr in two yrs: RTI
Rajya Sabha MPs' expenses soar to Rs 262 cr in two yrs: RTI

An RTI reply has revealed that over Rs 262 crore was spent on salaries, allowances, and facilities for Rajya Sabha MPs in the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. This includes more than Rs 151 crore specifically for allowances and...