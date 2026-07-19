Activist begins fast on Yamuna bank over discharge of untreated waste into river

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Seeking to draw attention to the pollution in Yamuna in Mathura-Vrindavan, activist Deepak Sharma began a seven-day fast on the riverbank on Sunday and demanded that the government, administration and civic officials take action to stop the discharge of untreated sewage into Yamuna.



Sharma had previously protested by dressing as a cockroach at the Municipal Corporation office. This time, he dressed as Lord Hanuman.



On Sunday, at Vihar Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Vrindavan, Sharma launched his week-long fast and a "peaceful, symbolic protest" against the rising pollution in the river and the discharge of sewage through drains.



Speaking to reporters, Sharma appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "You (Narendra Modi) should take note of the efficient water management systems that have existed in your birthplace (Vadnagar) for 3,000 years.



"A similar system should be implemented to make the Yamuna pollution-free."



He added that despite the issue garnering attention both domestically and internationally, drains from Mathura-Vrindavan continue to discharge untreated waste directly into the Yamuna. -- PTI