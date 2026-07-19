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8 killed, 12 hurt in multiple landslides in Nagaland

Sun, 19 July 2026
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At least eight people died, and twelve others were injured following massive landslide incidents that occurred in multiple locations in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday.

Wennyei Konyak, deputy commissioner of Mon district, told ANI over the phone that so far, four bodies have been recovered, and four others are still under the debris.

"Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations," Wennyei Konyak said.

He further said that several houses were damaged in the landslide incidents. -- ANI

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