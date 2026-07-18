Woman throws ink-like liquid at Abhijeet Dipke

14:16

Jantar Mantar witnessed fresh drama on Saturday afternoon after a woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing a gathering, hours after the protest site saw a police operation to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital.



The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion.



The woman's identity and the motive behind the act were not immediately known. However, police sources said that she has been detained.



Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.



The Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during his 20-day indefinite hunger strike. The early morning operation witnessed a brief commotion as some protesters attempted to obstruct the police action.



Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Doctors monitoring him had said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg during the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close observation.



Dipke has alleged on social media that protesters were detained and subjected to police action during the exercise. PTI