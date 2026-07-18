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'When will you wake up?': Hrithik Roshan backs Sonam Wangchuk

Sat, 18 July 2026
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Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan extended support to activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike and said he agrees with his concern for the students.

The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's protest demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination on June 28.

Roshan shared a video of Wangchuk on his Instagram story on Friday. It featured the activist speaking about the students. 

"When will you wake up? 20 souls have taken their own lives. They work hard all their lives to sincerely prepare and succeed in these examinations, and even those examinations are rigged. It means a lot for them," he is heard saying in the video.

He then explains the students who cheat in the exams won't be qualified professionals and will only cause damage to society.

Roshan, who essayed the role of mathematician and educator Anand Kumar in the 2019 film Super 30, said he agrees with the statement. He recalled learning about the student's traumas while working in the film. 

"This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies," the actor wrote.

According to the latest medical bulletin, the activist has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning his fast.

Several film personalities have extended their support to Wangchuk, including Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol, among others. -- PTI

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