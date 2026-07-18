Wangchuk admitted to emergency ward, vitals stable

08:56

Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said in a post on X that he had been beaten up and detained by Delhi Police.





Earlier on Friday night, Dipke had also alleged that Wangchuk was attacked at the protest site. -- ANI

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday, is conscious and his vital parameters are stable, sources said.According to sources, Wangchuk has been admitted to the emergency ward of the Safdarjung Hospital and is under medical supervision.Protesters are being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police after Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, was shifted to the hospital.A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as protesters were asked to vacate the area.In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi high court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health.Meanwhile, one of the protesters alleged that plainclothes police personnel arrived at the protest site early on Saturday morning posing as a medical team before taking Wangchuk away."Early in the morning, they sent in about ten police officers, claiming they were a medical team. We realised they were police since they didn't look like doctors, and they ordered all the volunteers to move aside. We kept requesting them to wait, but suddenly they announced that there was a High Court order requiring them to take Sonam Sir away. Meanwhile, Abhijit had just gone to use the restroom; I believe they have arrested him too, which is why he cannot come here, and his phone isn't connecting either... All the policemen were in plainclothes," the protester told